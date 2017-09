July 17 (Reuters) - KTM AG :

* H1 sales: 515.1 million euros ($561 million), up 25.5 pct from last year

* H1 EBIT: 50.3 million euros, up 49.7 pct from last year

* Expects further increase in sales for 2015