July 17 (Reuters) - Lafargeholcim Ltd

* Buys out 50 percent in Lafarge Tarmac for 992 million pounds as part of divestment process

Sale expected bo be completed at the end of July, with the exception of the Philippines, which is expected to be completed in third quarter 2015.