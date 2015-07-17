BRIEF-Jasco says to sell 51.1 pct stake in M-TEC for 60 mln rand

July 17 (Reuters) - Jasco Electronics Holdings Ltd

* Jasco, has entered into agreement with Jasco Cables, Community Investment Holdings Proprietary and Malesela Holdings

* MH1 will acquire Jasco Cables’ 51.1% shareholding in Malesela Taihan Electric Cable Proprietary for an aggregate purchase price of R60 million

* Purchase consideration will be secured by a pledge of MH1 shareholding in M-Tec subsequent to transaction as well as a pledge of CIH shareholding in Jasco Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: