July 17 (Reuters) - IPO Doradztwo Kapitalowe SA :

* Under pre-IPO procedure buys 12,660 series C shares of Zortrax SA with issue price 32.50 zlotys ($8.60) per share

* Zortrax SA, supplier of 3-dimensional printing services on Polish market, plans IPO on Warsaw Bourse in H1 2016

($1 = 3.7809 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)