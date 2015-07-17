FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Wallix Group announces partial exercise over-allotment option
#IT Services & Consulting
July 17, 2015 / 4:15 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Wallix Group announces partial exercise over-allotment option

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Wallix Group SA :

* Announces partial exercise of over-allotment option in connection with Alternext IPO

* Exercise of over-allotment option gives rise to the issuance of 100,000 additional shares at the offer price, 10.50 euros per share

* Accordingly, the final amount of the capital increase amounted to 10.1 million euros ($11.0 million), corresponding to the issue of 962,500 new shares

* Total market cap: 41.97 million euros, composed of 3,997,180 shares

Source text: bit.ly/1I8NTJP Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9218 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

