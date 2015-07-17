BRIEF-Banca Sistema says Barclays exercises greenshoe option on about 3.9 mln shares

July 17 (Reuters) - Banca Sistema SpA :

* Says the sole global coordinator Barclays Bank PLC (Barclays), also on behalf of the institutional managers, has entirely exercised the over-allotment option (greenshoe option) granted by the selling shareholder SOF Luxco Sarl for 3,897,865 ordinary shares

* Purchase price of the shares covered by the over-allotment option is equal to 3.75 euros per share, for an aggregate consideration of about 14.6 million euros ($15.84 million)

* Settlement of the shares relating to the over-allotment option will take place on July 21, 2015 Source text: bit.ly/1H5AgEK

