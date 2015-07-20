FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pharming Group announces $17 million straight debt financing
#Healthcare
July 20, 2015 / 5:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Pharming Group announces $17 million straight debt financing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Pharming Group NV :

* Pharming announces $17 million straight debt financing

* Says it entered into a straight debt financing of 15.6 million euros ($16.9 million) with Oxford Finance LLC and Silicon Valley Bank

* Lenders provide $17 million secured senior debt funding against 48 months promissory notes with a 7.02 pct fixed interest per annum

* Lenders will receive a 3.95 pct warrant coverage (2,124,328 warrants) with a strike price of 0.29 euros

* Initial 12 months of notes are interest only, followed by monthly re-payment of notes in a 36 months straight amortization scheme

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9238 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
