BRIEF-Aveva to buy Schneider Software

July 20 (Reuters) - Aveva Group Plc

* Schneider Electric will own 53.5 percent of enlarged Aveva

* Cash payment (described above) from Schneider Electric will be distributed upon completion (together with Aveva’s net excess cash, as described below) to Aveva’s shareholders

* Aveva and Schneider Software to create a global leader in industrial software

* Reached a non-binding agreement on key terms and conditions of an acquisition of selected Schneider Electric industrial software assets

Will acquire Schneider software on a debt-free cash-free basis and receive from Schneider Electric upon completion 550 million pounds