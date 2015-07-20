FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Aveva to buy Schneider Software
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
July 20, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Aveva to buy Schneider Software

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Aveva Group Plc

* Schneider Electric will own 53.5 percent of enlarged Aveva

* Cash payment (described above) from Schneider Electric will be distributed upon completion (together with Aveva’s net excess cash, as described below) to Aveva’s shareholders

* Aveva and Schneider Software to create a global leader in industrial software

* Reached a non-binding agreement on key terms and conditions of an acquisition of selected Schneider Electric industrial software assets

* Will acquire Schneider software on a debt-free cash-free basis and receive from Schneider Electric upon completion 550 million pounds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.