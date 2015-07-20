BRIEF-IQE says on track to achieve its FY expectations

July 20 (Reuters) - Iqe Plc

* Trading update and notice of results

* Provides a trading statement for six months ended 30 June 2015, with results in line with market expectations

* Revenues of 53.2 mln stg, up 2 pct (H1 2014: £52.0m)

* First half trading is ahead of same period last year delivering growth in EPS and a further reduction in borrowings

* Adjusted operating profit of 6.7 mln stg, up 5 pct (H1 2014: 6.4 mln stg)

* Adjusted fully diluted EPS of 0.9p, up 5 pct (H1 2014: 0.86p)

* Net debt expected to be 31.1 mln stg, down 12 pct (30 June 2014: 35.5 stg)

* Has performed in line with expectations and remains on track to achieve its full year expectations

* Second half has started well, and board remains confident that group is on track to achieve its expectations for full year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: