BRIEF-Volvo acting CEO says probably at peak of N.Am truck cycle

July 17 (Reuters) - Volvo Q2 news conference:

* Acting CEO Jan Gurander says probably at the peak of the truck cycle now in North America

* Acting CEO says does not think will see higher pace in North American truck order cancellations ahead

* Acting CEO says not planning for any adjustment in run rate in U.S. production

* Acting CEO says will have to work with stop days and such measures in Brazilian production in the remainder of this year

* Acting CEO says are not expecting a quick rebound in Brazil truck market

* Acting CEO says are working to find more measures to offset the FX impact on planned cost cuts

* Acting CEO says size of implemented cost cuts would have been in the range of 5.5 to 6 bln SEK rather than current 3.8 billion at unchanged FX levels from when programme was mapped out in Q3 last year Further company coverage: (Reporting By Niklas Pollard and Johan Ahlander)