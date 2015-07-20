BRIEF-British Land says has had a good start to the year

July 20 (Reuters) - British Land Company Plc :

* Had a good start to year

* 129,000 sq ft of retail lettings/renewals; investment lettings/renewals 9.4 pct ahead of march 2015 ERV

* In retail, our operational metrics remain strong and we continue to recycle capital by selling selected mature assets and investing into our existing portfolio

* First interim dividend payment for quarter ended 30 June 2015 will be 7.09 pence per share, a 2.5 pct increase on comparable period last year

* Retail footfall +0.9 pct, continuing to outperform (+240bps versus market); retailer same store sales +3.3 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: