FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-British Land says has had a good start to the year
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 20, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-British Land says has had a good start to the year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - British Land Company Plc :

* Had a good start to year

* 129,000 sq ft of retail lettings/renewals; investment lettings/renewals 9.4 pct ahead of march 2015 ERV

* In retail, our operational metrics remain strong and we continue to recycle capital by selling selected mature assets and investing into our existing portfolio

* First interim dividend payment for quarter ended 30 June 2015 will be 7.09 pence per share, a 2.5 pct increase on comparable period last year

* Retail footfall +0.9 pct, continuing to outperform (+240bps versus market); retailer same store sales +3.3 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.