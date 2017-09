July 20 (Reuters) - Koninklijke KPN NV

* Reaches agreement with Tele2 and M7 on fixed network access

* Agreement with Tele2 is on a Virtual Unbundled Local Access (VULA)

* Agreement with M7 Wholesale Broadband Access (WBA)

* Agreement is for a period of 7 years

