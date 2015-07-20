FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Schneider Electric says to combine Schneider Electric Industrial Software assets and Aveva
#IT Services & Consulting
July 20, 2015

BRIEF-Schneider Electric says to combine Schneider Electric Industrial Software assets and Aveva

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Schneider Electric

* Says it has reached a preliminary, non-binding agreement with Aveva Group PLC for combination of selected Schneider Electric Industrial Software assets and Aveva

* Says to contribute some industrial software assets to Aveva and make cash payment of 550 million pounds ($857.9 million)to Aveva

* Says in return will have majority stake of 53.5 percent in enlarged Aveva group

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.6411 pounds) (Gdynia Newsroom:)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
