BRIEF-RusHydro confirms signing of term sheet with VTB Bank

July 20 (Reuters) - RusHydro :

* Confirms signing of term sheet with VTB Bank for possible participation of VTB Bank in additional share issue of RusHydro for up to 85 billion roubles ($1.49 billion) with conclusion of a 5-year forward contract

* The raised funds will be primarily used to optimize capital structure of RusHydro subsidiary holding, RAO ES of East , including refinancing of its debt portfolio

* During the life span of the forward contract RusHydro together with VTB Bank will undertake a set of measures, aimed at increased shareholder value of RusHydro, with the view to sell the shareholding held by the bank to a strategic investor in line with the plan for partial privatization of RusHydro, approved by the Government

* The plan assumes that no less than 50 pct plus 1 share of the company will remain in under the control of the Russian Federation Source text: bit.ly/1GuPkuJ

($1 = 57.0443 roubles)