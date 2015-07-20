FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-RusHydro confirms signing of term sheet with VTB Bank
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 20, 2015 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-RusHydro confirms signing of term sheet with VTB Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - RusHydro :

* Confirms signing of term sheet with VTB Bank for possible participation of VTB Bank in additional share issue of RusHydro for up to 85 billion roubles ($1.49 billion) with conclusion of a 5-year forward contract

* The raised funds will be primarily used to optimize capital structure of RusHydro subsidiary holding, RAO ES of East , including refinancing of its debt portfolio

* During the life span of the forward contract RusHydro together with VTB Bank will undertake a set of measures, aimed at increased shareholder value of RusHydro, with the view to sell the shareholding held by the bank to a strategic investor in line with the plan for partial privatization of RusHydro, approved by the Government

* The plan assumes that no less than 50 pct plus 1 share of the company will remain in under the control of the Russian Federation Source text: bit.ly/1GuPkuJ

Further company coverage:,, ($1 = 57.0443 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.