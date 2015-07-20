FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Telenor's DTAC unit below forecast, cuts guidance
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 20, 2015 / 10:35 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Telenor's DTAC unit below forecast, cuts guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Telenor Group’s subsidiary in Thailand, DTAC, has today reported its second quarter 2015 figures to the Stock Exchange of Thailand. Telenor’s consolidated figures in NOK million are as follows:

* Telenor’s DTAC unit reports Q2 EBITDA of NOK 1,544 million (Reuters poll NOK 1.73 billion) vs NOK 1,470 year ago

* DTAC Q2 revenues NOK 5,112 mln (Reuters poll NOK 5.2 bln) vs NOK 4,029 million a year ago

* DTAC expects EBITDA Margin Of 31-33% (changed from ‘in-line with 2014 - which was at 34.3 percent)

* DTAC expects service revenues excluding interconnect slightly below 2014 (changed from ‘low single digit service revenue growth excluding interconnect’)

* Capex: THB 18-20 billion (unchanged)

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
