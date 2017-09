July 20 (Reuters) - Barbara Bui SA :

* Reports H1 revenue of 12.8 million euros ($13.89 million), down by 13.8 percent compared to 14.8 million euros reported a year ago (12.6 percent decrease on constant exchange rates) Source text: bit.ly/1OrTABR Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9214 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)