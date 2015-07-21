BRIEF-Sartorius AG lifts guidance for the full year

July 21 (Reuters) - Sartorius Ag

* Says closed first half of 2015 with significant double-digit gains in order intake

* Says sales climbed 15.9% in constant currencies

* Says raises its forecast for full year of 2015

* Says group order intake rose 19.7%, excluding currency effects

* Says operating profit1 for sartorius also soared 42.8%

* Says in constant currencies, sales will grow in range of 12%, and underlying ebitda margin will reach around 22.5% for full year