BRIEF-Sartorius AG lifts guidance for the full year
July 21, 2015 / 5:55 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Sartorius AG lifts guidance for the full year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Sartorius Ag

* Says closed first half of 2015 with significant double-digit gains in order intake

* Says sales climbed 15.9% in constant currencies

* Says raises its forecast for full year of 2015

* Says group order intake rose 19.7%, excluding currency effects

* Says operating profit1 for sartorius also soared 42.8%

* Says in constant currencies, sales will grow in range of 12%, and underlying ebitda margin will reach around 22.5% for full year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

