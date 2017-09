July 21 (Reuters) - Innofactor Plc :

* Q2 net sales 11.5 million euros ($12.40 million) versus 11.2 euros million year ago

* Q2 EBITDA 0.6 million euros versus 0.7 million euros year ago

* Net sales and operating margin (EBITDA) in 2015 is estimated to increase from 2014 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9247 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)