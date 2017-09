July 21 (Reuters) - Fair Oaks Income Fund Ltd

* Is making arrangements for a potential issue of up to 200 million c shares at an issue price of $1.

* It is currently expected that company will publish a new prospectus early in august and that a placing of c shares will close on or around 10 august 2015. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sinead Cruise)