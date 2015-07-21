FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-IP Group's portfolio company Oxford Nanopore raises 70 mln stg
July 21, 2015

BRIEF-IP Group's portfolio company Oxford Nanopore raises 70 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Ip Group Plc

* Portfolio company oxford nanopore announces 70 mln stg fundraising

* IP group has committed a further 13.9 million stg to Oxford Nanopore as part of this funding round

* Following completion of financing round, IP Group’s undiluted beneficial stake of 19.9 pct in Oxford Nanopore will be valued at 192.9 million stg, representing an unrealised fair value gain to group of 50.3 million stg

* This transaction brings total funds raised by Oxford Nanopore since its formation in 2005 to 251.0 million stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

