BRIEF-Vodafone says four European CEOs to join executive committee
July 21, 2015 / 9:11 AM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Vodafone Group Plc

* European leadership structure changes

* With effect from 1 October 2015, CEOs of Vodafone’s 4 largest European markets will become members of group executive committee

* Chief executive of Vodafone Netherlands, Rob Shuter, will also join group executive committee

* Hannes Ametsreiter in Germany, Aldo Bisio in Italy, Jeroen Hoencamp in Uk and Antonio Coimbra in Spain - will join executive committee

* Chief executive for Europe region, Philipp Humm, will leave group later in year to continue his CEO career outside Vodafone Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

