July 21 (Reuters) - Mondo TV Suisse SA :

* H1 preliminary production value of 2.6 million Swiss francs ($2.7 million), up 265 percent year on year

* H1 preliminary EBITDA of 154,000 Swiss francs, up 56 percent year on year Source text: bit.ly/1KhHvQT Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9613 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)