July 21 (Reuters) - DNI Beteiligungen AG

* FY 2014 net loss amounted to 118,000 euros (year ago profit of 3,000 euros)

* FY 2014 result from ordinary activities amounted to minus 118,000 (3,000 euros year ago) Source text - bit.ly/1MmeMuI Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)