July 20 (Reuters) - Advanced Stabilized Technologies Group AB :

* Carries out directed set-off issue of about 1.4 million Swedish crowns ($162,000)

* Issues 11,717,850 shares at 0.12 crown per share

* Issue is directed towards suppliers and lenders

($1 = 8.6408 Swedish crowns)