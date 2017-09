July 20 (Reuters) - Uzertas Boya Sanayi Ticaret ve Yatirim AS :

* Signs letter of intent with a US based company PPG for distribution of Bondex brand in Turkey and Northern Cyprus

* Says to start talks to obtain exclusive sales rights of wood dye and varnish group products of Bondex brand

