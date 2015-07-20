FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Evraz Highveld Steel and Vanadium to cease production of iron
July 20, 2015 / 2:07 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Evraz Highveld Steel and Vanadium to cease production of iron

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Evraz Highveld Steel And Vanadium Ltd

* Intention of company to resume production once adequate funding has been secured

* All plant and equipment will for moment be placed in care and maintenance and prepared for future start up

* Decided to cease production of ironmaking division, which was necessitated by amongst others delayed debtors payments, inadequate cash to procure required raw materials

* Sustainable operations are not viable at current low demand and poor selling prices Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

