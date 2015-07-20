FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 20, 2015 / 3:22 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Precise Biomatch Mobile integreated into Chinese smartphone

Reuters Staff

July 20 (Reuters) - Precise Biometrics Ab

* Precise Biomatch Mobile integreated into Chinese smartphone

* Precise BioMatch Mobile is, through the collaboration with Fingerprint Cards (FPC), integrated into a smartphone from another Chinese manufacturer.

* The integration provides licensing revenue starting in the third quarter of 2015.

* License revenue is based on the number of sensors FPC deliver to the mobile phone manufacturer and can currently not be forecast. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Ahlander)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
