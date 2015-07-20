BRIEF-Precise Biomatch Mobile integreated into Chinese smartphone

July 20 (Reuters) - Precise Biometrics Ab

* Precise Biomatch Mobile integreated into Chinese smartphone

* Precise BioMatch Mobile is, through the collaboration with Fingerprint Cards (FPC), integrated into a smartphone from another Chinese manufacturer.

* The integration provides licensing revenue starting in the third quarter of 2015.

* License revenue is based on the number of sensors FPC deliver to the mobile phone manufacturer and can currently not be forecast. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Ahlander)