BRIEF-Georg Fischer H1 net profit down at CHF 80 mln
July 21, 2015 / 5:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Georg Fischer H1 net profit down at CHF 80 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Georg Fischer AG :

* H1 like-for-like sales in local currencies on previous year’s level (-4 pct in at 1,802 million Swiss francs) ($1.87 billion)

* H1 EBIT stood at 128 million Swiss francs and excluding one-offs at 138 million Swiss francs, 5 pct above previous year

* H1 net profit reached 80 million Swiss francs, below previous year

* Sees in second half-year, similar result as in first six months and therefore 2015 figures in previous year's range, in line with strategic goals Source text - bit.ly/1IfFzWY Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9644 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

