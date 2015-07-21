FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#IT Services & Consulting
July 21, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-AO World Q1 UK revenue growth 6.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Ao World Plc

* Revenue growth in UK business for 3 months ended 30 June 2015 was 6.5%, with our orders up 13.9%

* AO.com experienced revenue growth of 11.2% year on year in Q1

* Growth was delivered through a period of particularly intense competitive activity in market

* As expected we have had a strong start to trading in July

* Encouraged by indications of growth in housing transactions and disposable income in broader market

* Continue to expect business model to deliver as expected for full year

* Business is on track with its long-term strategic progress Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

