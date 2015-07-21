FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-IG Group Holdings says CEO Tim Howkins to retire
July 21, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-IG Group Holdings says CEO Tim Howkins to retire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Ig Group Holdings Plc

* Chief executive retirement

* Tim Howkins, chief executive officer, has informed board of his intention to retire, and will step down as CEO and as a director at AGM in October

* After AGM, Peter Hetherington, a board member since 2002 and currently chief operating officer, will assume role of interim chief executive, subject to regulatory approval

* Board has commenced a thorough search and selection process for a permanent successor

* Peter Hetherington, who has been integral to successful development of company, has confirmed that he would like to enter this process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

