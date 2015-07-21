FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hypoport: H1 value of new loans brokered up by more than 50 pct in private clients division
July 21, 2015 / 6:26 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Hypoport: H1 value of new loans brokered up by more than 50 pct in private clients division

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Hypoport AG :

* Volume of new lending brokered in private clients division under its main brand, Dr. Klein, in first half of 2015 increased by almost 53 pct compared with corresponding period of last year to 4.53 billion euros ($5 billion)

* H1 insurance portfolio managed by Dr. Klein also performed well, growing by more than 8 pct over past six months to 119.8 million euros (excluding investments) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9243 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

