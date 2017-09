BRIEF-Sanofi, Regeneron's high cholesterol drug Praluent gets EMA nod

July 24 (Reuters) - European Union Medicines Agency:

* EU Medicines Agency recommendations for July 2015

* EU Medicines Agency recommends approval of high cholesterol drug Praluent from Sanofi SA/Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

* EU Medicines Agency recommends approval of Basilea Pharmaceutica’s antifungal treatment isavuconazole

* EU Medicines Agency recommends approval of Zerbaxa antibiotic from Merck & Co Source text: bit.ly/1SFK9PG Further company coverage: [MRK.N REGN.O MRK.N BSLN.S] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)