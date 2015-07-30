FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Poland's mBank sees capital position resilient to FX mortgage solutions
July 30, 2015

BRIEF-Poland's mBank sees capital position resilient to FX mortgage solutions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 30 (Reuters) - mBank SA

* Polish mBank’s capital position is resilient to any solution to the problem of under-water Swiss franc-denominated mortgages, its chief executive said on Thursday.

* mBank, a unit of Germany’s Commerzbank, is among lenders with a large portfolio of Swiss franc mortgages. The loans became more expensive to service when the franc surged in value at the start of the year. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)

