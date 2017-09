July 21 (Reuters) - Orpea SA :

* Q2 revenue 585.1 million euros ($640.1 million) versus 462.5 million euros year ago (up 26.5 pct)

* Raises FY 2015 revenue forecast for the second time this year, to 2,380 million euros, representing a growth of 22 pct, compared with full-year 2014

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9141 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)