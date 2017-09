July 21 (Reuters) - Netbooster SA :

* Q2 gross margin 8.7 million euros ($9.5 million) versus 8.6 million euros a year ago

* Q2 EBITDA 1.2 million euros versus 1 million euros year ago

* Management anticipates reaching a target EBITDA range between 5.5 and 6.0 million euros for year-end 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9137 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)