BRIEF-Tieto Q2 EBIT EUR 23.1 million, above expectations

July 22 (Reuters) - Tieto Oyj :

* Q2 EBIT 23.1 million euros ($25.30 million) (Reuters poll: 12 million euros)

* Q2 revenue 363.8 million euros (Reuters poll: 366 million euros)

* End-Q2 order backlog 1.7 million euros versus 1.6 million euros year ago

* Full-year outlook for 2015 unchanged

* Still sees 2015 EBIT ex-items to increase from the previous year’s level (150.2 million euros in 2014)

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9139 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)