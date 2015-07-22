FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Autoneum Holding H1 EBIT up at CHF 77.6 mln
July 22, 2015 / 5:30 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Autoneum Holding H1 EBIT up at CHF 77.6 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 22 (Reuters) - Autoneum Holding AG :

* H1 EBIT increased from 66.8 million Swiss francs ($69.78 million) to 77.6 million Swiss francs

* Sales in Swiss francs rose by 3.4 pct from 980.6 million Swiss francs in first half of 2014 to 1,014.1 million Swiss francs

* Group sales consolidated in Swiss francs in 2015 should slightly exceed the previous year’s level

* Expects to be able to continue the sales growth in local currencies in the seasonally weaker second half of the year and to achieve a sales increase for the full year above the 4 pct -5 pct forecasted in March Source text - bit.ly/1OlG2ak Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9573 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

