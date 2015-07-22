BRIEF-Ablynx expands its immuno-oncology collaboration with Merck & Co

July 22 (Reuters) - Ablynx NV :

* Significantly expands its immuno-oncology collaboration with Merck & Co Inc

* Expanded deal includes new targets and target combinations directed against immune checkpoint modulators

* Expanding size and scope of deal to include up to 12 additional Nanobody programmes

* Under terms of this four year expansion, Ablynx will receive a 13 million euro ($14.22 million) upfront payment

* Ablynx will be eligible to receive additional exclusivity fees, depending on the number of programmes for which Merck decides to exercise its licensing option, plus development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments of up to 340 million euros per programme, as well as tiered royalties on annual net sales upon commercialisation of any Nanobody products