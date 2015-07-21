BRIEF-Avi sees consolidated FY HEPS to rise by between 11-12 pct

July 21 (Reuters) - Avi Ltd :

* Overall sales performance for year was sound in a tough trading environment with group realising higher selling prices in all categories

* Consolidated earnings for year ended June 30, 2015, taking capital gains and losses into account, are expected to increase by between 1 pct and 2 pct over prior year

* Consolidated headline earnings for year ended June 30, 2015 are expected to increase by between 11 pct and 12 pct over prior year

* Sees FY consolidated HEPS per share will be an increase from last year's 383,6 cents to between 418 and 422 cents per share