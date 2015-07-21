FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Verbicom FY dividend of 0.03 zloty/shr; to move trading to main market of WSE by 2018
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
July 21, 2015 / 12:32 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Verbicom FY dividend of 0.03 zloty/shr; to move trading to main market of WSE by 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Verbicom SA :

* Will pay FY 2014 dividend of 0.03 zloty per share or 237,730 zlotys ($62,782) in total

* Under 2015 - 2018 strategy, plans to double its consolidated revenue in FY 2018

* Sees EBITDA margin of 8 percent in FY 2018

* Expects to raise the number of clients to 400 by 2018 from about 250 now

* Plans to move trading of its shares to the Warsaw Stock Exchange regular market by 2018

* Aims for acquisition of three new companies by 2018 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7866 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)

