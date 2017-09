July 21 (Reuters) - Oncodesign SA :

* Reports H1 revenue increase of 93 pct

* H1 total revenue 6.0 million euros ($6.56 million) versus 3.1 million euros a year ago

* H1 cash position of 9.4 million euros, cash burn limited to 0.8 million euros over half-year

