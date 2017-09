July 21 (Reuters) - Onxeo SA :

* Announces update on ReLive, Livatag International Phase III clinical trial in HCC - 50 pct patients randomized

* As of July 2015, ReLive clinical phase III trial authorized in 11 countries and 50 pct of planned patients have been randomized

