BRIEF-CPH Chemie und Papier H1 net sales down 18.0 pct at CHF 199.3 mln
#Switzerland Market Report
July 22, 2015 / 5:30 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-CPH Chemie und Papier H1 net sales down 18.0 pct at CHF 199.3 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 22 (Reuters) - CPH Chemie Und Papier Holding AG :

* H1 net group sales for the period fell 18.0 pct to 199.3 million Swiss francs ($208 million)

* First-Half group EBIT of -18.5 million Swiss francs was a 27.8 million Swiss francs decline

* In the medium term the group is confident of returning to profit, as it did in 2014

* For 2015 as a whole the CPH Group expects to report lower net sales than last year and a negative EBIT result

Source text - bit.ly/1KjDVpl

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9573 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
