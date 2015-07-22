FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Formycon receives favorable scientific advice from U.S. FDA for its partnered biosimilar candidate
#Healthcare
July 22, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Formycon receives favorable scientific advice from U.S. FDA for its partnered biosimilar candidate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 22 (Reuters) - Formycon AG :

* Receives favorable scientific advice from U.S. Food and Drug administration for its partnered biosimilar candidate FYB201

* Based upon scientific advices received from EMA and FDA, Formycon and its license partner Bioeq GmbH are now in a position to carry forward with a clinical study design for a global phase III trial

* Market launch of FYB201 in highly regulated markets, particularly U.S. and European Union, is planned to begin starting from 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

