BRIEF-Bonatla Property says JSE asked co to first address its current compliance
July 22, 2015 / 6:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Bonatla Property says JSE asked co to first address its current compliance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 22 (Reuters) - Bonatla Property Holdings Ltd

* JSE has responded that company should first address its current compliance

* Expects it will be able to proceed with circular to shareholders regarding, inter alia, acquisition of bluezone portfolio and other previously announced transactions

* Has required irrevocable undertakings in place to effect these transactions and also secured these at time of transactions

* Submitted request for ruling in terms of categorisation of transactions for guidance on transactions contracted over past 5 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

