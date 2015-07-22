FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bill payment services provider PayPoint's Q1 revenue falls 2 pct
July 22, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Bill payment services provider PayPoint's Q1 revenue falls 2 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 22 (Reuters) - Paypoint Plc

* Board reports on events, transactions and trading for q1 ended 30 june 2015

* Revenues of 51 million stg were down 2 pct on last year

* Have had an encouraging start to year and remain excited about growth opportunities presented by our retail businesses

* Overall trading for period was in line with company’s expectations

* Transactions processed for quarter were 201.6 million, up 6 pct on 189.3 million transactions processed in same period last year

* Net revenues were 29 million stg, up 1 pct on last year with growth in retail services partially offset by a decline in mobile and online, mobile top-ups and bill and general

* Collect+ volumes increased by 22 pct to over 4.9 million transactions in period, from 4.0 million last year

* In Romania, profitable growth continues. We have processed 14.5 million bill payments in period, up 18 pct on last year

* Proposed sale of our parking and online payment processing companies is progressing satisfactorily and we will update shareholders further in due course Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
