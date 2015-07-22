FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Astrazeneca's phase III study on metastatic uveal melanoma treatment fails to meet primary endpoint
July 22, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Astrazeneca's phase III study on metastatic uveal melanoma treatment fails to meet primary endpoint

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 22 (Reuters) - Astrazeneca Plc

* Astrazeneca provides update on Selumetinib in uveal melanoma

* Phase III sumit study of Selumetinib in combination with dacarbazine for treatment of patients with metastatic uveal melanoma did not meet its primary endpoint of progression free survival

* A full evaluation of data is ongoing

* Combination therapy showed an adverse event profile generally consistent with current knowledge of safety profiles of dacarbazine and selumetinib

* Findings from sumit have no impact on other studies and we look forward to presenting data in due course Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

