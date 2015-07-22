FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pub firm Marston's says Q3 trading meets expectations
#Beverages - Brewers
July 22, 2015 / 6:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Pub firm Marston's says Q3 trading meets expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 22 (Reuters) - Marston’s Plc

* Have continued to make profitable progress in line with our expectations

* Destination and premium, like-for-like sales for 41 week period were 1.7% ahead of last year

* In last 10 weeks of period, Destination and premium like-for-like sales are up 2.0%

* In taverns, like-for-like sales for 41 week period were 1.7% ahead of last year and in last 10 weeks of period, like-for-like sales were up 2.0%

* Additional cost of meeting higher target of £9 per hour living wage by 2020 will mean that wage costs will be modestly greater than we had expected

* But impact compared to our plans is mitigated by fact that we had anticipated increases above rate of inflation, and lower rate of corporation tax from 2017 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Neil Maidment)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
