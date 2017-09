July 22 (Reuters) - Concent Holding publ AB :

* Acquires property in Åkersberga

* Says development rights are for 28,540 square meters and in first stage will include 96 condominia

* Purchase price is 37.1 million Swedish crowns ($4.35 million)

