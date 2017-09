July 22 (Reuters) - Agasti Holding ASA :

* Tenold Gruppen AS has today entered into an agreement with Coil Investment Group AS to buy 14,000,000 shares in Agasti Holding ASA

* Agreement is entered into at a price of 2.35 Norwegian crowns ($0.2899) per share, minus dividend that is expected to be distributed following transaction with Blackstone Real Estate Partners Europe IV

($1 = 8.1075 Norwegian crowns)